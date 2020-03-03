Coronavirus: NCDC boss quarantined- FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government has disclosed that the Director General of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been quarantined for 14 days over possible infection of Coronavirus.

Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate leadership to brief the Senators on the level of preparedness to tackle Coronavirus in Nigeria, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that the NCDC Boss who just came back from China has been Quarantined for 14 days in line with established safety procedure against Coronavirus.

The NCDC Boss who is quarantined in his residence just came back from China. Dr. Chikwe traveled to China to understudy the behavioral pattern of the Coronavirus .

Speaking on the level of preparedness, Ehanire explained that there are already established Isolation Centers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt to respond to any emergency.

