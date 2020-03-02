Breaking News
Translate

Coronavirus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

On 2:41 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus: Kano declares emergency hotlines

The virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

– Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

– Macao: 10 cases

– South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

– Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

– Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

– Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

– France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

– Germany: 130 cases

– Singapore: 106

– United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

– Spain: 71

– Kuwait: 56

– Bahrain: 47

– Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

– Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

– United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

– Malaysia: 29

– Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

– Canada: 24

– Switzerland: 24

– Iraq: 21

– United Arab Emirates: 21

– Norway: 19

– Vietnam: 16

– Sweden: 14

– Austria: 14

– Israel: 10

– Lebanon: 10

– Netherlands: 10

– Belgium: 8

– Croatia: 8

– Greece: 7

– Finland: 6

– Oman: 6

– India: 5

– Russia: 5

– Denmark: 4

– Mexico: 4

– Pakistan: 4

– Algeria: 3

– Czech Republic 3

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– Qatar: 3

– Romania: 3

– Belarus: 2

– Brazil: 2

– Egypt: 2

– Georgia: 2

– Indonesia: 2

– Afghanistan: 1

– Andorra: 1

– Armenia 1

– Azerbaijan: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Dominican Republic 1

– Ecuador: 1

– Estonia: 1

– Iceland: 1

– Ireland: 1

– Lithuania: 1

– Monaco: 1

– Nepal: 1

– New Zealand: 1

– Nigeria: 1

– North Macedonia: 1

– Portugal: 1

– San Marino: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!