Kindly Share This Story:

…Says index case has overcome the virus

By Gabriel Olawale

lagos—Lagos State government yesterday named two missing contacts of the COVID-19 index case.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who named the missing contacts as Enweluntan Godfrey (male) and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq (male), said the two individuals who had close contact with the Italian in the Turkish airline with Number TK625 had remained unreachable, despite all efforts.tyo reach them.

“There are two passengers on that Turkish airline which had close contact with index case on the 24th of February, the two individuals with the name Enweluntan Godfrey (male) and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq (male) had been unreachable despite several efforts as a result of wrong information on their forms. We will like to reach out to the media and general public to be of assistance in looking for them.

Abayomi explained that the second coronavirus patient had close contact with the index case. “The person that tested positive to coronavirus is a Lafarge staff and was among the 40 people under isolation in Lafarge factory at Ewekoro. I think the person is the project coordinator of the work that the Italian came to inspect. So he spent a lot of time with the index case as his job demanded.

READ ALSO:

“Those people that the new case had contact with will begin 14 days isolation process for observation which will be done in Ogun State. At our centre in Yaba, we have tested 12 people from high risk countries, so far all of them tested negative and had been discharged.

“At present, we have three people in isolation at Yaba, once their result is out, if they are negative, they will all go home but if they tested positive, we will admit them.”

On the Italian that brought coronavirus to Nigeria, Abayomi said that the patient is doing fine as his body has been able to overcome the virus.

“The only reason he is still with us is because his test is still positive that means he is still excreting the virus. But his body has overcome the virus and with time, he will eliminate the virus and once he does that, he is free to go back to the community.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: