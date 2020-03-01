Coronavirus: Kano declares emergency hotlines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Following the recent scare over the possible case of Coronavirus across the country, the Kano State government has made public some hotlines to be contacted in case of any suspicious occurrence.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has urged citizens to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the Ministry of Health in the event of any eventuality.

The governor, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information on Sunday, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the surveillance and emergency response measures are in place to tackle an outbreak of any communicable disease.

He said the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the Corona Virus anywhere across the state.

The numbers given out by the commissioner are those of Dr Imam Wada Bello, Director Public Health and Disease Control 08050303343, Dr Bashir Lawan Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) 08099973292 and Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (SDSNO) 08039704476.

Others are those of the State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Kano 08037038597 and Dr Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiologist 08176677497.

The statement appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

