Coronavirus: Ivorians skeptical about second-hand clothes from Europe

Kindly Share This Story:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on Abidjan’s second-hand goods and clothing market.

At the Angré market, a neighborhood north of the city, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a drop in activities as traders and consumers fear catching the new virus through the purchase and use of second-hand clothes.

Zossou Junior Kings, a salesman told the media: “The clothes we sell in Africa come directly from Europe. So once they are infected there and then it comes to Africa, it can also infect you.

“So if the government can help us in this business by controlling what leaves the European continent to come to Africa and control it directly at the port.”

Although statistics on the rate of patronage of second-hand clothing in the country is not readily available, traders say its purchased by all classes of people.

Lobue Keren, a shopper said: “I once wore what we call second-hand clothes but i got spots all over me. Even though I washed them and dried them afterwards I saw spots on my body. So I stopped (buying second-hand clothes) and prefer to buy new clothes.”

The Government of Ivory Coast has introduced a curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The country has closed all of its borders while the number of cases of contamination has exceeded 80 since Wednesday.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: