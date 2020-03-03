Breaking News
Translate

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Reps shut down for 2 weeks

On 1:39 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Reps Shut down For 2 Weeks

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to suspend plenary for two weeks to screen and detect symptoms of the deadly coronavirus, currently spreading fear across the country.

The House said the period will allow the Management of the National Assembly and principal officers, provide screening and detection facilities at the complex.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus kills six in US, all in Washington state

The decision to close the Green Chamber, came from Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu (PDP-Delta), while the House adopted a Motion moved by Rep Josiah Edem(PDP-Akwa Ibom) calling for a serious tackling of the disease.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!