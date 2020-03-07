Kindly Share This Story:

•S/WEST: High alert, slow preventive steps

•S/EAST: Sensitisation, awful measures

•S/SOUTH: Schools claim awareness, no cautionary efforts

•NORTH: Growing sensitisation, no action

By Our Reporters

Following calls by the Federal Ministry of Health and other concerned authorities for urgent measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, investigations by Sunday Vanguard revealed that schools across the country are not giving the issue the deserved attention.

In virtually all the schools covered, findings showed some levels of awareness with little or no preventive measures against the dreaded virus.

This became necessary given last Friday’s index case of Coronavirus in Lagos and the growing spread of the disease to more countries, including African countries.

Though the condition of the 44-year-old Italian, who imported the disease into Nigeria, was stable at press time, Nigerians had since embraced prescribed preventive measures to avoid community spread.

Such steps as prescribed by the Ministry of Health include regular washing of hands, usage of sanitisers in homes, workplaces and other public places, staying three metres away from anyone coughing, avoiding non-essential visits to hospitals, and maintaining of personal hygiene among others.

However, at the schools Sunday Vanguard visited across the states, only a few adopted a small number of measures.

Majority claimed to beaware of the epidemic but was found not to have put precautionary measures inplace.

Bayelsa State:

In the South-South,apart from making students improve on their personal hygiene, some privateschools asked parents to procure hand sanitizers for their wards.

In Bayelsa State, outof three public schools visited in Yenagoa, only one school, GovernmentTechnical and Science College, Okaka, took drastic preventive measures againstCoronavirus.

The principal of theschool, Mr. Okoya Okoi, told our reporter that youth corps members serving inthe school have been holding routine sensitisation talks with students onpreventive measures against Coranavirus and Lassa fever.

He added the handsanitizers and buckets were made available by the corps members with the supportfrom the school authority.

Some seniorstudents said they are aware of the outbreak of the virus, adding that they nowwash their hands before entering their classes daily and after break periods.

Lassa fever

At St Jude GirlsSecondary School, Amarata, and Government Secondary School, Kpansia, all in thestate capital, school administrators said though they were aware of theoutbreak, they had not carried out any preventive measure.

They added as theywere waiting for directives from the state Ministry of Education.

However, at Potter’sTouch High School, in the outskirts of Bayelsa State capital, the authoritieshad put in place, standard hygienic practice. Also, parents were asked to gethand sanitizers for their wards.

Rivers:

In most schools visited, there were no preventive measures in place against Convid-19.

The management of the institutions was not willing to respond to inquiries.

The awareness among pupils and teachers are from the media, particularly radio enlightenments.

In a chat with Sunday Vanguard, Precious Ogbonna, a student of Community Primary School, Rumuosi,Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, in Port Harcourt metropolis said: “Yes, theytold us about Coronavirus during devotion. They said it is an illness thataffects people and leads to death. We were asked to cut our nails, hair, cleanour toilets, and wash our hands before eating. We were also told that when aclassmate is sneezing or sick, we should tell our teacher.’’

Personal hygiene

Another pupil, WisdomOnuoha said: “I have heard about Coronavirus. I heard on the radio and TV.”

A teacher in one ofthe schools, Mr. Obito Silas, said: “We usually inform them about personalhygiene. We have told them to wash their hands regularly. We have water andsoap for them and we have Sick Bay where we take sick people to.”

Another teacher,Pricilla Amadi, said: “We encourage the children to maintain good personal hygiene. We also advise them to stay away from anybody that is coughing. We tell anyone that is sick to remain at home.”

The Provost of RiversState School of Health Technology, Port Harcourt, Prof Franklin Nlerum, ignoredcalls and text messages to his phone.

Akwa Ibom:

During a visit to somepublic schools including the popular West Itam Secondary School and Four TownsCommunity Commercial Secondary School, there were no measures in place.

Some staff of theschools, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had not receiveddirectives from the appropriate authorities on the disease.

”When there wasEbola outbreak, we received directives from the Ministry of Health on what todo. For the Coronavirus, we have not been authorised to tell the studentsanything yet,’’ he said.

Delta State:

Sunday Vanguardlearned that some schools had done sensitization against the spread of thevirus.

Some students of Hussey College, Warri, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they are awareof the disease.

Also, the Principal ofSt Patrick’s College, Asaba, Rev Father Ignatius Offor, told SundayVanguard said the school had put measures in place.

His words: “For us inSt Patrick’s College, we take hygiene very seriously. Before now, we takeseriously the task of staying healthy. We have a slogan that a healthy manneeds a healthy body and a healthy environment.

“The outbreak of thecoronavirus did not send us panicking. What we did was to remind the childrenof the need to keep themselves and the environment clean.

“Recently, during theoutbreak of Lassa fever, we had a series of seminars where we reminded thechildren of the need for handwashing exercise regularly. Two weeks ago wefumigated the school against Lassa fever.

“With the outbreak ofCoronavirus, we have also emphasised the need for handwashing. We also madeefforts to keep water running on 24 hours basis. Among us here, we also limitcontacts with people from outside. Even when people come in from outside, wetry to limit contact with the students.”

Calabar:

None of the schoolsvisited in Calabar, had commenced any move towards preventing any eventuality.

At the University ofCalabar, which has a high number of foreign students, there was nothing likescreening, handwashing or use sanitisers.

A highly placedofficial at the institution’s Medical Centre, was combative when asked what theschool was doing to combat the disease in the event of an outbreak oncampus.

“What do you want to do with what the school is doing to combat Coronavirus. Is anyone inflected inthe school?’’ he queried.

When told there was novisible measure on campus or at the gate to screen those getting into theschool, he retorted: “Go and write what you have seen.”

At the College ofHealth Technology, Head of the Medical Centre, Mrs. Ekanem Andor, said nothinghad been provided as measures to fight or prevent the scourge.

“We have nothing. Allwe are doing is to pray that the thing does not come here because if it does, everybody will go, that is the truth,’’ she added.

ONDO:

A visit to someschools in the state showed that the state government deployed some socialmobilisation officers to sensitize the students and their teachers.

At AdegbolaMemorial Grammar School in Akure, washing hands with water and soap is a mustfor everyone.

Students were told tominimise contact and handshake for now.

It was adifferent case at Saint Louis Secondary School and Fiwasaye Girls GrammarSchool in Akure as precautionary measures had not been taken. In primaryschools across the state, nothing seemed to have happened in that regard.

OYO:

At Anwar-Islam Primaryand Secondary Schools, Eleyele, Ibadan, people were seen moving in and out ofthe schools without anyone being given sanitisers to clean his hands.

A male teacher, whospoke with Sunday Vanguard, on condition of anonymity said even though, latestdiscoveries had proved that to be wrong, many people assume that Africans areimmune to the virus.

However, at theentrance of some classrooms, there were bowls for pupils to wash their handswith soap.

At Oba Akinbiyi,Oremeji, one of the model schools built by the last administration, it was thesame story.

At IDC Primary School,Aba Oni in Ido Local Government Area, pupils said they are aware of thedisease.

Similarly, a pupil ofBodija International School, Peace Ajani, said:”Our teachers cautioned us.They told us about the need to get hand sanitiser and also ensure we don’t movetoo near to sick people, especially those coughing.”

EKITI:

Sunday Vanguardobserved that some public schools in Ekiti State have introduced measures toforestall coronavirus outbreak.

One of the teachers ofHarding Memorial Anglican Nursery and Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, who spokeunder anonymity, told Sunday Vanguard that they were urged by the Ministry ofEducation to take precautionary actions.

At St. StephenAnglican School, Ado-Ekiti, the Headmistress, who didn’t want her name inprint, said precautionary measures were being put in place.

“We have wash hand basins,antiseptic liquid soap and hand sanitizers. The students are made to wash their hands as they come to school every morning and when they go out to play atbreak time. We also teach the students basic hygiene at the assembly everymorning,” she added.

OSOGBO:

A visit to FakunleUnity High School, Osogbo revealed that not a single hand washing equipment wasin the school.

Security officials atthe entrance were not checking students’ temperature.

Students were also notenlightened on measures to take against contracting the disease.

A corps member in theschool, Joy Aliyu, told Sunday Vanguard that health workers did not visit theschool to enlighten either the students or teachers.

Similarly, at UnionBaptist Elementary School, Ola-Iya, there was no handwashing equipment. Attemptto speak with teachers proved abortive as the reporter was directed to theMinistry of Education for an official response.

At Adenle MiddleSchool, Osogbo, a teacher, who pleaded anonymity, said the students were not evenbothered about the virus neither were the teachers much concerned.

According to theteacher, during the outbreak of Ebola , schools were given hand washingequipment, sanitisers, and body temperature readers, adding that no one seemsto care now.

However, the SpecialAdviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. Siji Olamiju, said government hasconcluded plans to commence enlightenment in public primary and secondaryschools across the state.

He added that hisoffice would handle the campaign in primary and post-primary schools while theMinistry of Education would liaise with the heads of post-secondaryinstitutions in the state.

ABIA:

Schools in Abia Statehave embarked on an enlightenment campaign to sensitise their students on howto prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus.

A cross-section ofschool heads told Sunday Vanguard that basic information was given to theirstudents.

Proprietor of DozzyInternational Model School, Ntighauzo, Obingwa Council Area, Mr. ChiedozieIsiguzoro, said necessary preventive kits and resources were provided for theschool.

They include first aidbox, sanitizers, thermometer, pipe-borne water, face masks, soap, andtowels.

“The students havealso been warned not to share materials, but to strictly observe personalhygiene. Our Sick Bay is manned by a nurse. Students with symptoms of sicknesswe can’t handle are always taken to secondary health facilities.”

A headmaster in one ofthe public primary schools in Olokoro

Community, UmuahiaSouth Council, who pleaded anonymity, said students were being sensitised, butlamented that they lacked basic equipment and facilities.

ENUGU:

The story was notdifferent in Enugu State as some schools visited in densely populated areasclaimed to be aware of the disease and have put some precautionary measures inplace.

At St. PatrickNursery, Primary and Secondary, Coal Camp,

Ogbette, Enugu, Principalof the institution, Mr. Agbata Patrick, explained that clean water and soapwere provided for the students

Also, he said that themanagement restricted students from going out of the school compound duringbreak time.

He, however, appealedto state government to come to the aid of schools by supplying necessarypreventive materials such as thermometer and sanitizers.

At St. Peters Nurseryand Primary School, Ogbete, Enugu, the

Head Mistress, Mrs.Ebene Ebere, said they have measures to save the children from contracting thevirus, including provision of clean water and soap for the students to washtheir hands.

IMO:

Imo State University,IMSU, authority said its health

department isprepared.

The institution’sPublic Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku, said

students were advisedto adhere to hygienic practices.

He said: “Our publichealth department and medical centre are putting things together to ensure thatonce we detect the virus, we will move the person to the isolation centre whichwe are sure the state has already provided.’’

LAGOS:

Our correspondent, who visited some schools in Lagos, discovered that some were putting measures in place to stay safe.

Almost all the schools covered had put in place, running water, soap and sanitisers.

At Binta International School, Ejigbo, the Principal, Mr. Razak Ugwi, explained that after the Ebola outbreak in 2014, regular handwashing became a habit in the school.

He said the school had sensitised both the students and their parents about the disease and what was expected of them to do.

”We have educated the parents and made them understand that if any of their wards shows symptoms associated with the disease, they should not come to school, ‘’ Ugwi explained.

Also, Proprietor of Tall Hope Schools, Isheri-Oshun, Lagos, Mr. Aganga-Williams Charles, said their work was made easier because, teaching and maintaining personal hygiene like handwashing, not putting hands in mouth and nose were part of the school’s culture.

He said: “This is what we do every day. It is part of us here. The only difference now is we are stricter this time to ensure total compliance. We are doing all we can to keep ourselves and our environment safe,’’ he explained.

At Oke-Afa Junior Comprehensive College, Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, the Principal, who pleaded anonymity, said the safety of students was of utmost importance.

“We know that no matter what, kids will always be kids. They pick up germs from anywhere and can get the basic flu from friends in school. We teach them how to wash their hands frequently and avoid close contact with people coughing and sneezing,’’ he said.

KANO:

Many private and government-owned schools in Kano State are without preventive measures to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Our correspondent, who visited some of the schools, gathered that many have no form of preventive measures on the ground.

A student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sabuwar Kofa, Muhammad Sadiq, said he is aware of the disease, saying that preventive measures were not put in place.

Abubakar Ismail of Kwalli Secondary School also said the same thing.

Similarly, Ibrahim Abdulmalik of Rumfa College said he was aware of the disease but added that his school was yet to take any preventive step.

