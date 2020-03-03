Coronavirus: Healthy, safety tips lacking in public schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu and Mary Obaebor

Despite the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus scourge across many countries globally, most pupils and students in primary and secondary schools in Lagos are not really protected with necessary health and safety items and tips against the disease.

Investigations by Vanguard correspondents who went round some schools showed that not even hand sanitisers are available for the use of the pupils and students.

Schools in that category are mostly public schools, as most of the private schools have put in place a few safety and healthy tips for their students and pupils.

At the Community Primary School, Agbado, Lagos, there were no hand sanitisers or basins for the pupils to wash their hands.

Though, the teachers refused to make any official comments, it was gathered that such items were last provided some years back when Ebola virus shook the globe.

5he same situation was observed at Odualabe Junior High School in Ajasa despite the teeming population of students

However, at Triple Square Private School, the Head Teacher, Mrs Abiodun Adebusuyi, said apart from enlightening the pupils on safety steps to take, hand sanitisers were also provided in classrooms and other conspicuous places.

Also, schools in Tedi, a suburb in Lagos have taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus among their pupils.

The students also lauded their management for taking proactive steps.

For Chukwudi Eke, 10, who is a pupil of Latory Nursery and Primary school, a suburb in Ojo area of Lagos State, his school since the detection of first Coronavirus in Nigeria has put in place bowl of water filled with Dettoil at the front of the school and in each of the classes for them to wash their hands.

According to Eke, ” Our school has a bowl of water with Dettoil for us to wash our hands always. We wash our hands before we enter the class and when we are going home,” he said.

While in Paulvien College, a Missionary School in Tedi, pupils and students have to be screened before entering their classes.

“At the entrance of our school, we have a tap where you wash your hands and also sanitise your hands.” Adaobi Eze , a JSS 3 student told our correspondent.

At Grandmate Schools, Gyna Nursery and Primary School, and St Erica School in Okota area of Lagos, the awareness was high because they are private schools

