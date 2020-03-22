Coronavirus: Foundation train students on preventive measures

Kindly Share This Story:

As the threat posed by the ravaging Coronavirus begins to gain ground in Nigeria, a non-profit organization, Mary Dinah Foundation, has embarked on an aggressive enlightenment campaign as well as donating relief materials to schools in Lagos State.

The foundation, last Friday, took the campaign to two schools in Lagos Island where both teachers and pupils were trained on good hygienic principles to adopt as a key role to avoid been infected by the virus which the World Health Organization (WHO) has now classified as pandemic.

The schools visited during the campaign were Anglican Girls Seminary School and Christ Church Cathedral School both in Lagos Island.

Apart from training students and teachers on how to adopt simple hygienic tips that will prevent them from getting contaminated by the virus, the schools were also supplied with soaps to enable regular washing of hands.

Addressing journalist after the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Miss Mary Dinah, said the initiative is part of her effort towards helping to stop the spread of the pandemic to school children especially the girl child who could be vulnerable.

“Am worried at the rate the virus is spreading like wide fire globally. Worst still a good number of cases have been recorded in Lagos and children can be very vulnerable in a situation like this.

“In our own little way of trying to help out, we thought training the students on simple hygiene practice of handwashing is key to solving the problem.

“As you can see, the world is still searching for a solution to the pandemic but all has agreed to the simple act of regularly washing of hands can help us stay free from contracting the virus. So we thought, it’s a good idea to come and remind our young girls and their teachers on the need to take the act of hand washing serious.

“We did not just come to train them but also provided dozens of soaps and other items to enable them do the right act of hand washing and staying safe.

“My foundation, the Mary Dinah Foundation, which is also the operator of the ‘Food For Thought’ Initiative, is concerned about the health and wellbeing of the girl child, especially as it concerns creating the right environment to study.

“As you are aware, we feed hundreds of children in schools daily, as part of our contribution to better studies. This exercise is only a part of further creating that conducive environment that will enable the right environment for their studies,” she added.

Commenting on the initiative, the principal of the Anglican Girls is Mrs. Omotayo Oloyede, lauded the initiative of the Foundation to train and better still for the provision of soaps which will enable the students benefit adequately from the health tips they have just acquired. “I think this training came right at the nick of time and it will definitely help our children stay safe until the world finds a solution to the Coronavirus.

“Although the state government has ordered the closure of schools, the training remains relevant as our students will take the skills to their various homes and apply them for their safety.”

Also speaking, a student of Christ Church Cathedral School, who simply identified herself as Noimat, expressed gratitude to the foundation for continuously showing concern for their wellbeing.”I am very happy to receive these packages from the Foundation. I will make sure my hands are washed always, and as well give the soap to my mother. Also, I will ensure to play inside the house.”

She added that the training has given them the assurance that they can overcome the challenge posed by the Coronavirus pandemic with simple hygiene practice.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: