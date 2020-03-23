Coronavirus: FG establishes isolation facilities in custodial centres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government said it has established isolation facilities across all Custodial Centres of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS as part of measures to enhance inmates’ protection in the face of the rampaging Coronavirus.

Controller General of the Service, Jafaru Ahmed disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

Jafaru in the statement which was signed by Chuks Austin Njoku, Service Public Relations Officer said “some of the measures taken includes provision of facilities for regular handwashing by inmates and staff of the service, provision of isolation facilities in all the centres for suspected cases, collaboration with the epidemiological unit of the various States Ministry of Health and Centre for Disease Control in areas of intervention, suspension of visits and proper screening of new admissions into the centre among others”.

He equally directed officers in charge of Custodial centres to ensure that both inmates and personnel of the service maintain high standard of personal and respiratory hygiene. “Medical and Public health officers are at alert and will withdraw any suspicious case from the centre. The service will continue to be in touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant government institutions as part of efforts in responding to, and preparedness for the prevention of any form of pandemic”, he said.

The Service said Which said it was reacting to a recent post in the social media about the living conditions of inmates in Custodial Centres in Nigeria, explained that the picture used in conveying the message is a misrepresentation of reality of inmates living in its Custodial Centres, adding that “for such picture to be used at a time when the world is dealing with a deadly pandemic is misleading, malicious and mischievous”.

“The Service wishes to assure the general public that proactive, preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19 are already in place in Custodial centres in the country as stated in a statement by the Ministry of Interior over the weekend”.

