Coronavirus: Edo govt shuts school, withdraws license for flouting order

The Edo State Government has shut down and withdrawn the operating license of the Salvation International School, for flouting the directive of the government on the closure of all schools in the state, as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Special Adviser to the Governor, Programme Management Office and Strategic Planning Unit, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka and the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, led a team to lockup the premises of the school, located along Airport Road, in Benin City.

Oduwa-Malaka said the team responded to a distress call by concerned citizens in the area.

According to her, against the directive of the state government, management of Salvation International School, allowed students to continue attending lectures in mufti to conceal their identity.

She added: “The management of the school has been arrested, while the school has been sealed off for flouting the directive of the Edo State Government for all institutions of learning to be shut down from 23rd March 2020.”

Commissioner for Education, Hon. Ijegbai, warned that the government will not tolerate flouting of its directives, adding, “We hope the case of Salvation International School will be an eye-opener and serve as a deterrent to other erring schools in any part of the state.”

Recall that in a statement, Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., directed that all schools in the state including primary, secondary and tertiary institutions be shut down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020, to curtail the spread the novel coronavirus in the state.

