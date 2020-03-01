Coronavirus Debut in Nigeria: Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 otherwise known as Coronavirus infection in Lagos, Nigeria.

President Buhari also warned Nigerians not to panic as a result of the debut of the virus in the country but to strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said that he was saddened that the virus could find its way to the country despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place at the borders and beyond.

According to the statement, “President Buhari, however, commends the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

“The President commends the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident and calls for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

“President Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in our country, as undue alarm would do us more harm than good.

” Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.”

He said the information was being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information.

