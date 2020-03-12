Coronavirus and football: The latest developments

Kindly Share This Story:

* According to The Times, the government is on the brink of announcing that all English football games will be played behind closed doors. As part of those plans, pubs will not be permitted to broadcast games to avoid public gatherings of supporters.

Television companies could broadcast more games to subscribers – though not in the 3pm Saturday slot – while ticket holders for Premier League games will be able to stream their club’s games live.

Supporters of clubs in the Football League would be able to watch action from the lower tiers using iFollow streams.

* La Liga and the Spanish second division have been suspended for at least the next two weeks after a Real Madrid basketball player contracted the virus. Real’s basketball and football teams share many of the same facilities so all have been placed into 15 days of self-isolation. Games were initially scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

* Italian football has been suspended indefinitely because of the very serious situation there.

* French Ligue Un football will be played behind closed doors until at least April 15.

* Every German Bundesliga game this weekend will be played behind closed doors.

* Of the eight Europa League ties on Thursday night, two have been canceled (Sevilla v Roma and Inter v Getafe) and only one (Rangers v Leverkusen) will go ahead in front of fans.

* It is expected that UEFA will suspend Champions League and Europa League competitions as several teams are actually now under quarantine, including Juventus and Real Madrid.

* Juventus player Daniele Rugani has become the most high-profile footballer to test positive for coronavirus.

* Reuters are reporting that Brazil’s first two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

