Coronavirus: Anambra doctors suspend four-week old strike

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Medical doctors in Anambra state yesterday suspended its four-weeks old industrial strike following the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Operating under the aegis of Conference of Civil Service Doctors in Anambra State had embarked on the industrial action over alleged neglect by the state government.

However, addressing newsmen in Onitsha, the Chairman, Dr. Livinus Chukwuma said “the suspension of the strike was in line with the Hippocratic oath we swore to uphold the health of the citizens.”

“We see this decision to suspend the strike as a sacrifice worthy of making in view of the seriousness of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Considering the current trend in the world, the Covid-19 and its presence in Nigeria, the Civil Service Doctors in Anambra State feel that it is a mark of dishonour to the people of the state to remain on strike, while they are facing the looming danger.

“The scare of the eventual outcome will be indelible in the minds of the public and the doctors too.

“In line with the oath we swore to uphold the health of our citizens, the doctors have decided to suspend the strike in order to be combat-ready for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a sacrifice expected of us and must be made, we call on members to return to work, while we enjoined the government to take advantage of the period to fine-tune their actions towards finding a last solution to the crises.

“All doctors are to be at their places of work on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a time not later than 8 am.”

Vanguard

