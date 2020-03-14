Coronavirus: Algeria and Morocco suspend flights

Kindly Share This Story:

Algeria and Morocco have suspended flights between the two countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from the Algerian president’s office said an agreement had been reached with the Moroccan government to suspend flights between the two countries to help fight Covid-19.

On Thursday, Algeria announced the second death from coronavirus in the country and a total of 26 confirmed cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced on Friday that it had a new case, the 7th in total.

The latest case is a 39-year-old man from Spain who had symptoms of Covid-19 and was being treated in the city of Casablanca.

Flights are the only direct means of transport between Algeria and Morocco as the land borders between the two North African countries have been officially closed since 1994.

