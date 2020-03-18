Coronavirus: Address the nation now, senate to Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

* Urges FG to close all international airports in Nigeria except Abuja and Lagos, should suspend the issuance of visa on arrival.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate on Wednesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, address the nation on the situation ravaging coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the Senate, there is the urgent need for the state of the nation address to enable the Senate show more serious in adhering to the preventive measures.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: