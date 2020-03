Kindly Share This Story:

NINE States in northern Nigeria have agreed to suspend schools for the next 30 days as a measure against the deadly COVID-19.

The states include Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara and Niger respectively.

According to a source, these governors are currently holding a meeting to discuss other important things affecting their states and country at large.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was reported to have confirmed the suspension of schools in these states.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: