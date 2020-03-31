Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

A seven-year-old girl and her eight-year-old sister have broken their lifetime savings and decided to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the fight against coronavirus.

The girls, Princess, 7, and Vera Akpan, 8, donated N1,850 and N2,350 respectively.

In her letter, which was exclusively made available to Vanguard and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vera narrated that she intended to give her saving to an orphanage in Warri, Delta State, but the coronavirus pandemic made her change her mind, explaining that the “the need of the country is vital to me.”

“How do send the money to the Federal Government? Much love for my country and my president,” the letter reads.

Princess in her address to Lagos State governor told a story of the widow in the bible that “donated little money of no value to the temple, but she was appreciated by God.”

“My current saving is N1,850, which I intend to use for a big cup of vanilla ice cream, but saving lives is more important to me. Please accept this token from me from my heart as a donation to help the Lagos State government fight coronavirus…”

