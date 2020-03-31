Coronavirus: 48 new cases reported in China

Kindly Share This Story:

China reported 48 new cases of coronavirus and five more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, in the latest figures released by the National Health Commission.

All of the new cases were so-called imported cases, detected in people, who had recently travelled outside of the country.

For weeks now, new infections have been almost exclusively imported, leading official sources to say the domestic spread has been brought under control.

Since its outbreak in December last year, 3,305 people in China have died due to the virus, which has infected 81,518 people, according to the Health Commission.

More than 76,000 have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the mood in China’s industry has brightened after a record slump due to the coronavirus.

The Beijing Bureau of Statistics announced on Tuesday that the official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of the manufacturing sector jumped from 35.7 to 52 points in March.

Values above 50 points indicate a positive mood in the economy, while below that, a downturn is expected.

The strict measures to halt the disease’s spread had practically brought the Chinese economy to a standstill and unprecedented lows were recorded in January and February.

However, factories and companies are slowly resuming operations.

As the Statistical Office further said, more than half of the companies surveyed had started work again and resumed production.

