CORONAVIRUS: 10 new cases as states breach ban on mass gathering

…FG bars international flights

…RIVERS: Govt hold party rally

…C/River: Gov, minister attend function

…Normal activities in Anambra, Enugu

…LAGOS: Events’ organizers cancel forum

…KOGI: Partial compliance

By Dayo Johnson, Chioma Obinna, Bose Adelaja, Nnamdi Ojiego, Peter Duru, Makurdi, Livinus Nwabughiogu, Egufe Yafugborhi, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Boluwaji Obahopo, James Ogunnaike, Adeola Badru, lbadan, Shina Abubakar & Lawani Mikairu

As the number of people infected with Coronavirus in Nigeria increased to 22 yesterday, findings by Sunday Vanguard revealed that of the 12 states that restricted mass gathering many are complying in default.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has shut the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The restriction implied that all international flights would no longer come into the country until further notice.

Specifically, the move became necessary following 10 new cases of Coronavirus in Abuja, Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos yesterday.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said those infected were Nigerians, adding that nine had travelled to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

He added that the 10th case is a close contact of a previously infected person.

Following an increase in the number of those with the disease in the country last week, Lagos, Ekiti, Rivers, Ogun, Ondo, Anambra, Kogi, Niger, Osun, Ebonyi, Kaduna, and Niger states, had restricted mass gathering to certain numbers of people.

Apart from a few, it was business as usual as marriage ceremonies and political gatherings among others still took place yesterday with thousands in attendance across the states.

EKITI: Life goes on

In Ekiti, people were yet to comply fully with some of the measures introduced by the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi as part of precautionary measures against the spread of Coronavirus had during a broadcast prohibited public gathering beyond 20 persons.

He also ordered the closure of all schools among other measures.

However, despite the consequences for violating the order, some residents of the state turned a deaf ear as they continued with their normal lifestyle

For instance, in Ado Ekiti, Sunday Vanguard observed more than 10 different social gatherings consisting of a large crowd.

Some religious houses were not left out as the held vigils and wedding ceremonies.

Commercial vehicles still continued with the usual style of cramping passengers while commercial motorcyclists still conveyed two passengers at a time.

At one of the social gatherings, guests failed to even observe social distancing.

CROSS RIVER: Gov, Minister, hundreds attend forum

Last Friday, Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu, issued a statement restricting public gatherings of more than 100 persons.

The statement said: “This is to inform the public that due to the directives of the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that all modalities are put in place to prevent/manage the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic in Nigeria, all gatherings involving more than 100 persons in a particular place at a particular time should be avoided. As such, political parties should avoid big rallies while Minsitries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and organisations should avoid large social events.”

However, that was not the case in the state as the Ministry of Agriculture held a forum yesterday in Calabar with hundreds in attendance.

The Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Shanono, who visited the state, was at the event at Transcorp Hotel.

In attendance were Governor Ben Ayade, farmers and civil servants.

RIVERS: 3,534 delegates, others gather for state congress

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Rivers State, organised a party congress yesterday in Port Harcourt, with 3,534 delegates including Governor Nyesom Wike in attendance.

Wike had in a state broadcast last Friday, ordered schools across the state to be shut in addition to restriction of social and religious gatherings. The order is expected to take effect next Monday.

.The delegates, who converged on the Obi Wali Cultural Centre were joined by several aides of the governor and other stakeholders, including security operatives, pressmen and health personnel.

KOGI: Partial compliance in Lokoja, Okene, Idah

In Kogi State, the ban on social gatherings by Governor Yahaya Bello took effect yesterday but mainly in breach.

Sunday Vanguard observed that it was not totally effective in Lokoja, Okene, Idah and some other big towns as social activities took place unhindered.

The state government had shut schools and placed a ban on large gathering of more than 30 persons.

Irrespective of that, some churches went ahead with their programmes yesterday.

Though the attendance was poor, it was far beyond the 30 people stipulated by the government.

ONDO:

In Ondo State, public and private schools across complied with the directive of the state government.

Although there was no ban on public gathering, Sunday Vanguard noticed that residents of the state were observing social distancing.

Religious places such as mosques and churches no longer witness huge attendance.

OGUN: State to punish erring Imam

In compliance with the directive of Ogun State government, schools closed last Friday as early as 12 noon while all students were directed to stay at home until further notice.

Some mosques obeyed the instructions while a few others flouted the order in Abeokuta.

Some of the mosques that complied with the directives include the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Secretariat Mosque, Oke Ilewo, Adatan Central Mosque, Samdeem Central Mosque, Amolaso and FUNAAB Central Mosque, and NEPA Road.

At Da’awatul Central Mosque in Leme, the mosque suspended the weekly prayers but opted for the usual Zuhur prayer where very few people attended.

In defiance, Emere Central Mosque in Lee, Ansaru – ur- Deen Central Mosque, Quarry Road, Abeokuta, Oke Sokori Central Mosque, Ita Onijaye, Abeokuta held the weekly Jumat service.

At the Alhaji Mas’udi Yisa Mosque at the old Ilaro mosque Oke-Ata, also in the state capital, worshippers also defied the order of the state government.

Meanwhile, Ogun State government has vowed to punish, the Imams who defied the order restricting convergence of more than 50 people.

OYO:

Some schools at Mokola, Ashi Bashorun, Oke Bola, Eleyele that usually organise weekend lessons for students complied.

Public schools in Ibadan metropolis adhered strictly to the directive. Also, some worship centres which usually hold Saturday prayer meetings with thousands always in attendance adhered to the government’s instructions.

However, a church on Ologuneru-Eruwa Road held its monthly meeting as the pastor in charge said he was not aware of the directive.

Apart from the University of Ibadan which directed its staff and students to leave the campus, other public and private primary and secondary schools did not comply.

OSUN:

Irrespective of the ban on the gathering of more than 50 persons, some religious and social activities took place yesterday in Osun.

Specifically, funeral parties, weddings and naming ceremonies among others, were found to have taken place.

Meanwhile, other states continued with different measures to contain the spread of the virus.

In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma, said his government has concluded plans for a specialist hospital to contain the spread of the disease.

EDO:

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, held meetings with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and grassroots politicians at the weekend to harmonise strategies aimed at safeguarding the public.

The governor said the state was adopting the strategy of consulting the leaders because of their strong connection with the grassroots and people across all spectra of the society.

He said some of the actions taken include extensive consultation with traditional, religious and political leaders for intensified sensitization; setting up isolation centres across the three Senatorial Districts of the state and updating of health workers’ knowledge to deal with the peculiarities of COVID-19.

Others are the reactivation of the state’s contact tracing mechanism earlier used to contain other infectious diseases such as Lassa Fever, and a strong emphasis on rigorous screening at ports of entry into the state.

KANO: COVID-19 risk

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a task force on COVID-19.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee, Ganduje said the task force would pave the way for the consolidation of the designed response in the state.

The committee is to: “Assess the risk of COVID-19, coordinate the response of the state to the threat posed by it, through a multi-disciplinary approach and inter-sectoral collaboration and to also advise the government on necessary steps and decisions that should be taken to convert the threat of COVID-19.”

KADUNA:

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has assured that the Infectious Disease Control Centre ,IDCC, is ready to receive any case of Coronavirus, adding that a critical care team is on standby to support the centre.

The ministry advised residents to be calm, adding that it is monitoring the three persons who recently returned from the United Kingdom and Egypt, who are in self-isolation but have shown no symptoms of the disease.

The statement advised the people of Kaduna State to observe basic hygiene in order to prevent Coronavirus.

Dr. Baloni also advised them to practise respiratory hygiene by covering their nose and mouth with tissue when coughing and sneezing.

All travellers from affected countries were asked to self-isolate themselves for 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191.

BENUE: Concerns over safety of 483,000 IDPs, 10,000 Cameroonian refugees

In Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom expressed concern over the safety of more than 483,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, as well as 10,000 Cameroonian refugees.

According to the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, the governor also issued marching orders to the agency and the state Ministry of Health, urging them to take necessary action to safeguard IDPs and refugees.

ENUGU:

In Enugu, wedding ceremonies held yesterday with many in attendance.

At St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church, Obeagu, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, it was a beehive of activities.

Also, traditional marriages took place in some communities, including Mpu, Aniri Council andAmufie community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

ANAMBRA:

In Onitsha and Nnewi, it was noticed that social activities took place despite measures announced by the Anambra State government.

At All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha and other churches, including Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, many church weddings held with a large number of people in attendance.

It was the same situation at St Mary’s Anglican Cathedral, Nnewi.

LAGOS:

Apart from high profile events earlier cancalled in Lagos State, it was business as usual for Lagosians.

Social events like wedding ceremonies took place across the state. The level of awareness in the state is still very low despite the efforts of the state government.

Many were found to be ignorant of the threat posed by Coronavirus as some expressed doubts over its outbreak in the state.

However, some Churches and Mosques complied with the ban on mass gatherings. At Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church, Okota, yesterday in Lagos, morning mass held behind closed doors with 50 people in attendance.

Those, who arrived after 50 people had converged inside the Church, were locked out. A parishioner, who pleaded anonymity, said social distancing was observed in the sitting arrangement.

He added that those outside also sat sparsely in compliance with the order of Lagos State government.

Holy Communion was administered to people who filed out while attendees were not allowed to give offerings.

Explaining some of the measures, the Parish Priest, Rev Fr Eric Onyeoziri, said offerings were disallowed given that banknotes could aid the transmission of Coronavirus. Worshipers, who wished to give anything to the church, were asked to send it to the Church’s account.

He further adviced those above 60 years and children between the ages of one and 18 to stay away from church, adding that they are more vulnerable to the disease.

While encouraging parishioners to see Coronavirus as a challenge, he said masses would hold at community levels to avoid large gathering of people.

Socialites in the state defied the government’s order which suspended all religious and social gatherings of more than 50 persons.

In a chat with some of the celebrators, they claimed that the dates for the social functions had been fixed even before the first case of Coronavirus was recorded.

NUAHP directs members to commence research on dongonyaro leaves, others

Meanwhile, Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, has directed its members to commence research on dongonyaro leaves and other indigenous local herbs and roots towards providing g cure for COVID – 19.

A statement made available to Sunday Vanguard and jointly signed by the National President, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna and the General Secretary, Martin Adekunle Egbanubi, encouraged members of the union to stick to the guidelines released by Nigeria Center for Decease Control, NCDC.

Continuing they implored all Nigerians not to panic, urging them to observe all precautions and other relevant information released by the federal government.

Suspected infected passenger stopped from boarding Air Peace

Also, a Nigerian passenger suspected to have contacted Coronavirus was stopped from boarding Air Peace flight from Lagos to Asaba.

The male passenger was stopped and isolated by the airline’s Coronavirus screening team when they discovered that he was very sick.

According to the airline, the passenger was supposed to travel last Monday but deferred his flight to Friday probably because he was too sick to travel.

It was when the temperature of the passenger was being checked that the airline personnel discovered that he was very sick.

The airline personnel isolated him immediately and notified the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority,NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,FAAN, and the Port Health.

PDP reps urge Buhari to address Nigerians

On the heels of that, Members of House of Representatives elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic, PDP, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation on the rampaging disease.

The lawmakers said since the outbreak of the deadly virus, Presidents of infested countries had addressed their people.

In a statement signed by their leader, Kingsley Chinda, they asked President Buhari to immediately open up free testing and treatment centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

They also demanded a stepping down of the Value Added Tax, VAT and “reasonable” reduction of pump price of fuel.

NCAA

However, explaining the ban on international flights, NCAA, in a statement, signed by its Director-General, Mr. Musa Nuhu, said: “

“Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday 23 March at 2300Z to 23 April at 2300z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos ,DNMM, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja ,DNAA, will be closed to international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano ,DNKN; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu ,DNEN; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa ,DNPO, effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.”

