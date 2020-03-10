Coronarvirus: Senate tasks NCS on measures to prevent spread

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Tuesday, urged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to put in place measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus as prisons across the country were congested.

Chairman Senate Committee on Interior, Sen. Kashim Shettima made the call when he led members of the committee on a familiarisation visit to the service.

Shettima, while commending the Controller-General of the Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed on ongoing projects at the service, urged him to ensure proper hygiene was maintained.

“In the light of ongoing realities of Coronavirus, I urge you to take measures to ensure proper hygiene was kept in those facilities because correctional facilities are some of the most exposed because of the congested nature of our services,” he said.

Shettima said the major challenge of NCS was the large population of un-convicted inmates which was 68.72 per cent of the total inmates population.

“If the Federal Government fast tract’s the sorting out of issues pertaining to un-convicted inmates, I think your problems will be largely addressed.

“With the staff strength of 34, 340 to an inmate population of 74, 307, I think you are not fairing badly, it is almost a ratio of 2:1,” he said.

Controller-General NCS, Ja’afaru Ahmed said the service had built so many cells and new prisons.

“In Suleja, Niger, we are constructing new custodial centres on the outskirts of Suleja which we intend to have about 2, 500 capacity when completed.

“We have finished the Yola custodial centre which when completed, will take 2, 500; we are also working on Katsina which we have already constructed the parameter fence and administrative block,” he said.

He said the quantum of logistics purchased by the service from 2016 to 2019 was as a result of the support gotten from President Buhari’s administration and the senate committee on interior.

“We have opportunity for reformation and rehabilitation of inmates. We have been able to provide the much needed reformation for inmates into educational and vocational pursuits,” he said.

Ahmed further said the service had so far graduated no fewer than 1, 400 inmates under the adult education.

“We also have over 600 inmates undergoing various degrees and diploma with the National Open University and we have 23 that are postgraduates.

“While you are making efforts to ensure we are well funded, we are making efforts to ensure that we did the right thing by ensuring that those inmates are sent back to the society as law abiding citizens,” he said.

