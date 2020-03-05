Construction of tertiary institutions roads major policy of FG says Fashola

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola says the construction of roads in Nigerian tertiary institutions has become a major policy of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola said this on Thursday at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) while handing over some 2.2km of roads rehabilitated in the university by the Federal Government.

The minister, who was represented by the Federal Controller of Roads in Enugu, Mr Femi Oyekanmi, said that the government had stepped up work in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, Nigeria is steadily reducing the gap of its infrastructural needs by the gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on highways.

“Currently, there are 43 of such interventions in internal roads within the tertiary institutions across Nigeria and the students are expressing a renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes.

“Some defective roads have been restored to become drivable,” he said.

Fashola said that it was not debatable that quality education would be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“While it is true that a lot needs to be done in every sector of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that job done.

“Those who doubt it should listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this intervention has taken place,” he said.

The minister said that 18 out of the 43 ongoing road interventions had been completed “and today we hand over this one as a critical contribution to support education.”

He said that no fewer than 27 people were directly employed in the course of the job, thereby, contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government.

He said that similar road intervention project was ongoing in University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) and the Federal University of Health and Dental Technology, Enugu.

Fashola urged beneficiaries of the projects to ensure that the assets were used properly and maintained.

Responding, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, UNN, Prof. Pat Okpoko described the road projects as a big relief to the university community.

Okpoko said that the project would not only improve on the learning outcome in the institution but also improve the ambience of the environment.

He said that the university needed more of such interventions as infrastructures in the institution were failing due to age.

“Our infrastructure supply is weak and dwindling because of age. So we need more of these projects and others. We need improved resources for seamless academic sessions,” he said.

Okpoko said that the university had a maintenance culture and would ensure that the projects were maintained.

The Deputy Director of Physical Planning, UNN, Mr Arnold Ozele, said that the project was the first of such interventions in the university.

“It had seemed that the road rehabilitation project may never be a reality. We dearly hope and look forward to more interventions in future,” Ozele said.

Also, the President of the Students Union Government, Mr Fortunatus Chimezie, said that the project had brought hope and relief to the over 40, 000 students in the institution.

Chimezie said that the learning environment had been enhanced and requested for more of this type of projects.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three rehabilitated roads have a combined length of 2.2km with 0.65km of drain.

The roads are Ikejiani Road, 1,040metres, Ugwuegede Road, 400metres and Engineering to Odim Gate, 580metres.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: