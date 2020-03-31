CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Chris Cuomo, the TV-host brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has the coronavirus, he said Tuesday.

“Soooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Chris Cuomo, 49, tweeted.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” the dad of three added of his family.

Gov. Cuomo later said at an Albany press conference, “Luckily, we caught it early enough.

“But it’s my family, it’s your family, it’s all our families,” he warned.

The governor said he last saw his younger brother in person two weeks ago — and that their elderly mother, Matilda Cuomo, was at Chris’s house around then, too.

It wasn’t clear when Chris Cuomo was exposed to the virus.

A producer on his CNN show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” also has tested positive for the contagion, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post. The producer and the TV host were at least together a couple of weeks ago, the source said.

A CNN rep denied the claim, saying, “There’s no producer at CNN who’s positive for coronavirus.”

Chris Cuomo later said on his SiriusXM show that big brother Andrew has been giving him a hard time about bringing their 88-year-old mother out to temporarily live with him amid the contagion chaos, given that both their jobs require them to interact a lot with the public.

“You know, I knew it was just a matter of time, to be honest, because of how often I was exposed to people,” Chris Cuomo acknowledged getting the virus.

“And you know, my brother’s beat me over the head a little bit with it right now, about my mom. But you know, it’s not a completely invalid point,” Chris said.

“I did have her here with me because I thought it was safer for her out East than in the city alone. And [Andrew] did convince me to move her to my sister in Westchester [County] a few weeks ago, and that was the right move.

“Because I am going to be exposed a lot, and even though I loved her and I wanted her here, the same love was misplacing the smartest move, and we have that luxury where there was someone else who could take her. So, thank God she’s not affected by this,” he added.

Gov. Cuomo said of his sibling, “He is gonna be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong. Not as strong as he thinks, but he’ll be fine.

“But there’s a lesson in this,” the governor said. “He’s an essential worker, remember the press. So he’s been out there.

“He’s my best friend,” Andrew Cuomo said of his sibling, adding that he had spoken to him Tuesday morning. “He’s really a sweet, beautiful guy.”

Chris had just interviewed his gubernatorial sibling by video feed Monday night — when he asked him if he might consider a run for president, given that Andrew’s approval ratings have soared over his handling of the coronavirus in New York.

Andrew Cuomo said he had no plans for a presidential bid.

Chris Cuomo added in his tweet that he was just hoping no one else in the family contracts the virus.

“That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote.

“I am quarantined in the basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from there,” Chris Cuomo added.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

