CMD dismisses rumour of COVID-19 case in Warri hospital

Dr Paul Okubor, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Central Hospital, Warri, Delta, on Sunday, dismissed rumours of suspected case of Coronavirus in Warri.

There was a trending rumour that a young female, suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19, was picked up in the metropolis on Sunday by the hospital’s ambulance.

Okubor said that a patient was indeed picked by the Coronavirus surveillance team because she was suspected to have had cough and some other symptoms relating to the global pandemic.

“We picked somebody up from that axis in Warri. The ambulance is from the Central Hospital, Warri, but it is not right to say that the person has had Coronavirus. She was only coughing and showed some symptoms.

“We decided to pick her so that tests could be conducted on her. It is only when the test is out that anybody can say specifically what she has. It might also be normal respiratory tract infection.

“We are just trying to be very cautious so that in case it is, it does not spread,” he said.

meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus. The latest update released at 9.30 pm Sunday brings the total number of cases across the federation 111 with one death.

