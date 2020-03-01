Cloud 11 beauty salon opens for business

Kindly Share This Story:

Deborah Erioluwapo, founder and CEO of Omoshola’s Empire, has added another feather to her cap with the opening of a new outlet of Omoshola’s Empire.

On the 23rd of February 2020 “CLOUD 11 UNISEX SALON” located at 873, Al Wasel Road, Dubai was officially opened for business. Internet celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky was on hand to cut the ceremonial tapes. The salon which had been undergoing some refurbishment and upgrading for some time now was officially declared ready and open to clients.

Ms Deborah Erioluwapo the CEO who recently got engaged reiterated her commitment to providing world class services at all their outlets. She assured that walk ins will be attended to as if on appointment just like regulars, but that prior appointments for consultations and services is preferred and can be scheduled by calling the dedicated customer lines or contacting them via direct messaging on any of their social media pages or simply by sending an email. She said the salon and spa is now fully open and ready to commence business.

She says with the opening of CLOUD 11 SALON she can better serve her customer base in Jumeirah and environs. She said her aim in opening the new branch is to help customers experience and enjoy the full benefits of their complete beauty care range and services from professionals.

She said at CLOUD 11 clients will be able to enjoy an exclusive over the clouds experience.

For enquiries/appointments: omosholaaa@gmail.com

You can also follow them on

IG: @omosholas_place

@club11_dubai

