Chinese national suspected of Coronavirus infection intercepted at Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

A Chinese national suspected of Coronavirus infection was intercepted late Monday night at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Chinese national who was coughing vigorously arrived at the airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines. He was immediately intercepted by airport officials who handed him over to Port Health personnel.

The Port Health personnel have transferred him to the quarantine centre at Yaba, Lagos where he is undergoing tests and observation.

As at the time of filing this report, the test results are being awaited by the Muritala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos officials.

Confirming the interception of the Chinese national, the Regional Manager of Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Mrs Victoria Shinaba told Vanguard that she is awaiting the results of the tests on the Chinese from Lagos State government.

Shinaba said: ” Yes yesterday evening. ( we intercepted a Chinese national ). We are still expecting the test result from Lagos state”, she told Vanguard.

