Breaking News
Translate

China reports new surge in imported coronavirus

On 10:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo govt intensifies campaign to ward off coronavirus
Coronavirus economic impact concept image

China on Tuesday reported 78 new cases of the new coronavirus as well as seven new deaths due to the illness, the latest figures from the National Health Commission revealed.

Only one of the new cases was reported in Hubei province, where the Covid-19 outbreak first began in December 2019.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus now at 300,000 cases worldwide, spreading faster – WHO

Of the new cases, 74 were imported from abroad, a new daily high that brings the total number of imported cases in China to 427.

Since December, 81,171 people have been infected with the virus across mainland China, of whom 3,277 have died and 73,159 have recovered. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!