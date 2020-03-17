Breaking News
China reports just 1 new domestic coronavirus case in new low

China reported 21 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday along with 13 new deaths caused by the illness COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the National Health Commission.

All but one of the new confirmed cases are imported, brought into the country by citizens returning from abroad.

Only one new case was recorded in Hubei province, where the outbreak first began in December last year – a new daily low for the country, where imported cases surpassed domestic ones for the first time on Sunday.

COVID-19 has killed 3,226 people in China and infected a total of 80,881 people, of whom 68,679 have recovered.

As the respiratory disease continues to spread globally and kill thousands in Europe, official figures from Chinese health authorities point to complete containment of the virus within its source country.

(dpa/NAN)

