Challenges: Monarch seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the traditional ruler of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has advocated the provision of constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country.

Oba Adeoti made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran on Saturday.

According to the royal father, traditional institutions have come of age and should have statutory roles to complement government in tackling insecurity and other socio-economic challenges.

He said such development would assist to fast track the desired transformation, especially in remote villages and communities.

The traditional ruler also said the call for such constitutional responsibility was informed by recent security developments in the country.

He said the traditional rulers are always the first point of contact in cases of kidnapping, rape, theft and other acts in the communities.

The monarch noted that such constitutional roles would assist traditional rulers with wide powers to adjudicate on some civil matters.

This, he noted, became necessary to complement the work of the judiciary in reducing the number of awaiting trials and decongest correctional centres.

He decried the situation whereby the traditional rulers, regarded as the closest to the grassroots, are not always represented at critical and crucial security meetings at both State and Federal levels.

The monarch, therefore, expressed the need for the review of the nation’s constitution to accommodate the required legal framework in giving them such responsibility.

Adeoti also called on the state government to invest massively in mechanised agriculture as a means of addressing youth restiveness and unemployment.

According to him, such measure will also assist in making youths and women to embrace agriculture both as a trade and profession.

“Traditional rulers are the closest to the people, especially at the grassroots and therefore needed to be adequately empowered to administer in their various domains.

“It is therefore not out of place if traditional rulers are given due recognition in terms of constitutional powers in that regard.

“The traditional rulers as the closest to the people are very conversant with the day to day activities in their communities and in the vantage position to address issues more efficiently.

“Such recognition would no doubt lessen the burden of administration on the government and help to achieve the desired objective,” he said.

“Agricultural practices has shown to be a credible alternative toward diversifying the nation’s economy in all ramifications.

” Government should accord more priority attention to agriculture mechanisation in order to tackle the menace of food insufficiency, poverty and unemployment.

“This intervention will also make farming more attractive to our youths and women populace,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

