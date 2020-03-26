CBN to remain operational while COVID lasts

Kindly Share This Story:

Directs non essential staff to work from home

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that it will remain operational during the COVID-19 period.

The apex bank however said that non essential in its headquarter and 37 branches will stay at home and work remotely in the spirit of social distancing.

Director, Corporate Communication, Isaac Okoroafor disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

He said: “Following the current impact of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) on the global economy coupled with efforts by the Nigerian Government, including partial lockdown in some states and at the Federal level, to check the spread of the virus in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to inform stakeholders and members of the Nigerian public that the bank will remain open for business during this period.

“As a responsible public institution and regulator, we have triggered our business continuity plans to ensure that the bank’s operations remain largely undisrupted at this present time when social distancing has become key to checking further spread of the virus. We have also directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to do same. “ The welfare and safety of our staff and their families, and indeed all Nigerians,

remain top priority to us. Consequently, with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, till further notice, only essential staff of the CBN Head Office and the 37 Branches of the Bank will be expected to report for duty daily.”

