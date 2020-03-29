Can your faith overcome the fear of Coronavirus?

Kindly Share This Story:

Femi Aribisala

We are living in unusual times. But not to worry, we are born again precisely for a time such as these. We are created to show forth the glory of God. At no time is the glory of God more magnified than in times of adversity. God says in his eternal word: “Bring all who claim me as their God, for I have made them for my glory. It was I who created them.” (Isaiah 43:7).

Since that is the case, I have a question for you. Why are you afraid? Why are you afraid of Coronavirus? Why are you afraid when you know he created you and formed you for his glory? Why are you afraid when it was Jesus who raised you from the dead?

You were dead in trespasses and sins, you were locked up and imprisoned in the grave, but the Lord Jesus called your name. You came out wearing graveclothes and then he issued a decree. He said concerning you, even as he said about Lazarus: “Loose him, and let him go.” (John 11:44).

Then suddenly; instantaneously, you came back alive. You were quickened by the Holy Spirit, and you received newness of life.

Should you then fear sickness after such experience? Should a Lazarus fear death? Should the man endowed with a resurrected life be afraid of Coronavirus? Certainly not!

Fear not!

Therefore, fear not! Jesus says: “Do not be afraid; only believe.” (Mark 5:36).

It does not matter if you already have some nagging symptoms. It does not matter if you are already a bit feverish. It does not matter if you are already coughing. It does not matter if you already feel heavy in the chest. Jesus is the Lord that heals you.

There is only one purpose that is purposed in all this nonsense: that the Lord may be glorified by healing you. That you may know that the Lord is God. That you may know Jesus, the king of glory.

And so, by the power that raised Jesus himself from the dead, I speak this into your life right now as you are reading this:

“Lift up your heads, O you gates! Lift up, you everlasting doors! And the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of glory? The Lord of hosts, He is the King of glory.” (Psalm 24:9-10).

Faith or fear?

The disciples of Jesus asked him why a man was born blind. What is responsible for his blindness? Was it as a result of his sins? He could not have sinned before he was born. Was it then as a result of the sins of his parents?

Jesus provided them and us with a fundamental understanding of why sickness is in the world. He gave us an existential reason why diseases and epidemics are in the world. He says: “It was not because of his sins or his parents’ sins. This happened so the power of God could be seen in him.” (John 9:3).

He said the same thing when he was told Lazarus was sick: “This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, that the Son of God may be glorified through it.” (John 11:4).

Beloved, you never have to be afraid of sickness again. Don’t be afraid of Coronavirus. Don’t be afraid. Fear Not! Remember this: “God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. (2 Timothy 1:7).

‘Coronavirus does not kill. Only sin kills.’

How much of your faith is motivated by fear? Many people pursue powerful faith out of fear. They are afraid to be poor, afraid to be sick, afraid of old age and afraid of the future. Fear can be a powerful motivator. But fear, in the form of worry and anxiety, is not of God. A Christian must master his fears, he must never allow his fears to master him.

“The Lord spoke to me with his strong hand upon me, warning me not to follow the way of this people. He said: ‘Do not call conspiracy everything that these people call conspiracy; do not fear what they fear, and do not dread it. The Lord Almighty is the one you are to regard as holy, he is the one you are to fear, he is the one you are to dread, and he will be a sanctuary; but for both houses of Israel, he will be a stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall. And for the people of Jerusalem he will be a trap and a snare. Many of them will stumble; they will fall and be broken, they will be snared and captured.” (Isaiah 8:11-15).

Don’t believe a lie

The fearful believe a lie. The word of God says: “There is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:2). That name is Jesus. It is a wonderful name. It is a powerful name.

God has highly exalted Jesus and given him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. (Philippians 2:9-11).

Coronavirus is a name. COVID-19 is a name. So, I speak this word into your life. At the name of Jesus, every coronavirus in your life, in the life of your children, in the life of your siblings, in your home, in your neighbourhood, in your office, I command it to bow now. Bow, in the name of Jesus.

Sickness is no longer your portion. “It is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27). You have already died and Jesus raised you from the dead. You cannot die a second time. You have already come into judgment. You were sentenced under the law of liberty. You were sentenced according to the grace of God to eternal life.

So, don’t believe the lie. Coronavirus cannot kill. Sickness does not kill. The only thing that kills is a sin. But you are redeemed of sin.

Vanguard

