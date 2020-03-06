Breaking News
Cameroon records first case of coronavirus

On 10:54 am
Central African country, the Republic of Cameroon on Friday confirmed its index case of coronavirus.

The nation’s health minister, Dr. Malachie Manaouda on Friday announced the report of the first case of the coronavirus in the country.

The victim was reported to be a 58-year-old French national who arrived in the country on February 24.

“The active surveillance put in place by the country since the occurrence of the Covid-19 outbreak has made it possible to detect this case

‘‘The case was placed in solitary confinement in the Care Center of the Yaounde Central Hospital for appropriate treatment,’‘ the press statement by the minister reads in part.

Cameroon Health Minister’s press release. Source: @Mimimefo237/Twitter

Vanguard News Nigeria.

