BUSTED: Why Italian man visited Nigeria

By Nwafor Sunday

Why the Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus in Nigeria came to the country has been revealed. Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement manufacturer company in Ogun State, has on Sunday gave reason the company invited the forty-four year-old Italian man to the country.

Segun Soyoye, Lafarge’s Industrial Director, said the man came to Nigeria, precisely Ewekoro in Ogun state to inspect some installations of machines bought from a Swedish firm.

He said, “The Italian came for a business visit. He was in Lagos on Monday and slept at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Our driver took him there, and when we observed abnormal temperatures and symptoms, we quickly instituted an Emergency Response Team which is led by the Company CEO; we have to find a way of analysing and identifying not only the Italian but also the other contacts.

“Today (Saturday) is Day 3; they will be there for 14 days. We will continue to observe them, we have their database, showing their biodata and other information, he said. “The doctor is here and what he is doing is to check them on a regular basis. So far everybody is stable, they are not symptomatic, we are providing everything for them over there.

“The other thing that I have not said is that the clinic that was used for the infected person is closed, disinfected and we moved everybody out.

“All the guys on duty that day, they were also quarantined, so they will be there for 14 days as well”.

Vanguard

