Buhari’s govt is the worst, most wicked in Nigeria’s history — Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said the present government of Nigeria is the worst thing that has ever happened to the country and that the days of President Muhammadu Buhari are numbered.

Speaking during the church’s second service at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, on Sunday, March 8th, Oyedepo also criticised the hate speech bill being sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

“The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder. Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in. I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets. This is the most stupid and nonsensical idea anybody can think of.

“I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?

“In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one. In my view, this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria — this government. It is the worst and in fact, it is like a curse.” he said

Oyedepo also said the days of this present government in office are numbered ”their days in office are numbered.”

“I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria. This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered” he said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: