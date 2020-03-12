Buhari urges ASUU to suspend strike

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its 14-day warning strike over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Buhari made the call in a message to the 14th convocation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

The President, who was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, said that the IPPIS was in the universities’ best interest.

According to him, the IPPIS was not intended to trample upon university autonomy nor was it designed to subsume universities into the civil service.

He urged the university teachers to suspend the warning strike in the interest of students and generality of Nigerians.

President Buhari also congratulated the graduates of the university and urged them to use their skills to contribute their quota to national development.

ASUU had on Monday declared a two weeks warning strike over the Federal Government’s non-payment of some of its members’ salaries for allegedly refusing to enroll in the IPPIS. (NAN)

