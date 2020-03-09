Kindly Share This Story:

As a proactive measure to contain coronavirus, COVID-19, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, set up a task force for the control of the disease.

The task force, which has a representative of the World Health Organisation, WHO, is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement read: “Given the current global outbreak of the novel coronavirus and its potential of causing significant disruption to health services in the country as well as impacting negatively on the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus-19 Disease, COVID-19.

“This action is in preparation for the unlikely, but probable, major outbreak of the disease in the country.

“It will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organisation, WHO, similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last two decades.”

It said that the start and finish coronavirus task group would be expected to deliver within a maximum period of six months.

Members of the task force are, Boss Mustapha, Chairman; Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services, Sadia Faruk.

Others members of the task force on coronavirus are the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud; Director-General, State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu, and the WHO Country Representative.

