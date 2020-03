Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari and Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, met at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The meeting came a few hours after reports emerged that President Buhari had tested negative for COVID-19.

Reports had also said the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had tested positive for the disease.

However, the State House is yet to respond to inquiries on the claims.

Vanguard

