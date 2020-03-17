Buhari, Diri meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met briefly with the Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Douye, who visited President Buhari for the first since his inauguration on February 14, told State Correspondents the President received him as “one of his sons.”

The governor said he was in the State House to greet the President and formally present himself to him as the father of the nation.

He said: “Since my inauguration, this is the first time I have come to see Mr. President and to promise to work with the Federal Government for the security and peace of the nation.

“He received me as one of his sons.

“He went ahead to advise me and said he is happy that I came to Aso Rock.

“The President said he read about all the statements I have made on security. Bayelsa is critical to peace in the country. If there is security there, then the whole country is at peace.”

Vanguard

