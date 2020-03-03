Breaking News
Translate

BUA, Flour Mills commit to enhancing food security in Nigeria, West Africa

On 7:18 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

BUA, Flour Mills commit to enhancing food security in West Africa

The Executive Chairman, BUA Group, Abdu Samad Rabiu, enthused that Flour Mills and BUA group are committed to enhancing food security in Nigeria and indeed, Africa.

Receiving the Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria, John Coumantaros, during a courtesy call at the BUA headquarters in Lagos, Rabiu said: “I am pleased to receive Chairman Coumantaros here at the BUA Hq to further discuss our shared commitment and partnership in enhancing food security in Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: ‘No one cares’: Locked-in Wuhan residents adapt to find food

“Nigeria, and indeed, Africa is blessed with enough resources to make her the food basket of the world. We must keep joining hands to make this a reality,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!