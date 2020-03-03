BUA, Flour Mills commit to enhancing food security in Nigeria, West Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Chairman, BUA Group, Abdu Samad Rabiu, enthused that Flour Mills and BUA group are committed to enhancing food security in Nigeria and indeed, Africa.

Receiving the Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria, John Coumantaros, during a courtesy call at the BUA headquarters in Lagos, Rabiu said: “I am pleased to receive Chairman Coumantaros here at the BUA Hq to further discuss our shared commitment and partnership in enhancing food security in Nigeria.”

“Nigeria, and indeed, Africa is blessed with enough resources to make her the food basket of the world. We must keep joining hands to make this a reality,” he added.

