Bring back Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to serve, Gbagi tells Nigeria Govt

…hails Iweala’s appointment into South African Economic Council

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has urged the Government of Nigeria to take concerted steps to bring back Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to serve the country sooner than later, and put to practical use, her wealth of experience as a consummate economist to pull the country out of doldrums and comatose.

Gbagi in a statement while reacting to the appointment of the former Minister of Finance as a member of the South African Presidential Economic Advisory Council, described the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as a profound and meritorious achievement.

Gbagi in the statement said he could bear a personal testimony to the conduct, character, and principle of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was a Minister of Finance and Managing Director of World Bank haven served with her in the same cabinet.

He commended the South Africa President for finding the right choice in Dr. Iweala whom he (Gbagi) described as a very disciplined, principled and highly exceptional economist and international development expert of world acclaim.

Gbagi who was also Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and Patron of the South-South Chambers of Commerce, said the appointment of the “former Minister of Finance who sits on several Boards including, Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, African Risk Capacity etc, as a member of the South Africa Presidential Economic Advisory Council, a rare, yet, laudable feat.

He said: “Dr. Iweala is one Nigerian who has upheld the good image and integrity of the country on an international scale, bringing to bear, her immense wealth of experience and expertise”.

As a crusader and champion for the cause of Nigeria’s economic growth and advancement with investments scattered across Nigeria and the African continent, Gbagi expressed satisfaction with the appointment while reiterating that “Dr. Iweala efforts and contributions will no doubt rub off on the entire African continent”.

Gbagi noted that “Nigeria and indeed, Delta State are grateful for the rare gift personified in Dr. Iweala who has lived up to her family name as an illustrious daughter of Delta State.

Stressing that a highly efficient economic team was as important and integral to achieving sustainable economic growth as the plans they were mandated to implement, Gbagi said; “there is no arrogance in getting someone to do what you do not know how to do. The reason the country is at a crossroad today, against the norm obtainable in other countries with tested technocrats without blemish is due to the unbridled attitude of getting people who can hardly run a community of 30 people to run government, and this, is the singular reason the nation is stagnant.

“We have qualified men and women and if we must get it right, they must be given the avenue to tender their best because no matter how much of a hue and cry we engage in, life and time is running out, the clock is ticking and no sensible human being will allow his God’s given gift to be wasted by jokers. Hence, if you allow a man who has no investment in any form or shape to take charge of a serious-minded venture such as governance and leadership, we would run into problems”.

Gbagi admonished Nigerians “to continue in the path of selfless service and patriotism as Dr. Iweala has consistently demonstrated over the years both domestically and internationally.”

