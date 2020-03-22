Breaking:COVID-19:Again,FG confirms 3 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Confirmed cases hits 25 in Nigeria

ABUJA-THREE cases of coronavirus have again, been confirmed in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,which announced this early Sunday,in its Twitter handle,said the development has brought the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 25.

It,however,did not disclose the state or location where the new cases were identified.

The centre said out of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, with no death.

Recall that the federal government earlier on Saturday, confirmed ten new cases in the country,bringing the number of confirmed cases to 22.

The terse statement read:”Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria.

“As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

“Of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, with no death.”

