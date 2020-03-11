Breaking News
BREAKING: Unilag boils as ASUU Unilag declares Wale Babalakin persona non grata

Unilag boils as ASUU Unilag declares Wale Babalakin persona non grata
The Academic Staff Union University (ASUU), University of Lagos chapter today rose from a congress and declared the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Wale Babalakin persona non grata on the University campus, for allegedly being instrumental to the postponement of the University convocation.

ASUU Unilag has also embarked on a demonstration to press their demand that Babalakin should quit the University of Lagos.
The ASUU asked the Federal Government to post Dr Babalakin elsewhere if he must remain a University Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor.

ASUU alleged that contrary to the information fed the National Universities Commission and the Minister of Education that the University management did not seek approval for the convocation ceremonies, the Council under Babalakin indeed approved an N70m budget for the stalled event.

