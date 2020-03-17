Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is yet another case of the ravaging coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria.

The patient is said to be an independent case not connected with the index case.

The carrier, a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on Friday, 13 March 2020, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms and has been tested positive.

She is now receiving care in Mainland General Hospital.

A tweet from the verified Twitter account of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the case.

