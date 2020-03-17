BREAKING: Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is yet another case of the ravaging coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria.

The patient is said to be an independent case not connected with the index case.

The carrier, a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on Friday, 13 March 2020, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms and has been tested positive.

She is now receiving care in Mainland General Hospital.

A tweet from the verified Twitter account of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the case.

Breaking!

Third case of #COVID19NIGERIA confirmed in Lagos.

– This is a new case independent of the index case

– 30 year old Nigerian, female

– Returned from the UK on 13th March

– Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms

– Tested positive

– Now at Mainland GH receiving care pic.twitter.com/f8osZk4Ba4 — LSMOH (@LSMOH) March 17, 2020

Vanguard

