Breaking: Senate probes Lagos explosion

..Calls for immediate implementation of past recommendations

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has begun a holistic probe into the gas explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.

Consequently, the Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources to carry out investigation and report back at plenary in two weeks.

According to the Upper Chamber, the Committees must get to the remote and immediate cause of the explosion where no fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured, just as more than 50 buildings in the area were impacted by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West who through Order 43 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended to the unfortunate incident in Lagos.

The Upper Chamber has also called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, implement all the previous recommendations that have been made by the Senate.

While it observed a minute silence in honour of those who died during the explosion, the Senate also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and disaster to immediately send relief materials to the victims as well as settle the Medical bills of affected persons.

Vanguard

