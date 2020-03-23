Breaking: NSCIA closes Mosque over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of a former Managing Director, Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, on Sunday and the rapid increase of persons with Coronavirus, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Monday ordered all mosques in the federal capital territory (FCT) to shut down.

This it said is part of its measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement obtained on Monday, Yusuf Nwoha, its director of administration, said the directive is in line with government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads thus, “In line with the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigerian to stem the steady spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19), the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President General, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni and Sultan of Sokoto, after consultations with Muslim Scholars and other relevant stakeholders, has today the 23 March, 2020 ordered the immediate shutdown of all mosques in the Federal Capital territory,” the statement read.

“As hard as this decusion is, it became necessary that Muslims should join hands with federal Government and its Agencies in the sustained fight against the spread of the virulent COVID 19 which the World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared a pandemic.

“The decision to close-down Mosques is not alien to Islamic tradition and culture as it could be traced to the time of our noble Prophet (S.A.W). In such situation, the (Mu’adhdhin) is asked to inform the believers to pray in their dwellings.

“The NSCIA therefore solicits the cooperation of the Imams and all Muslims in the FCT to ensure compliance to this directive as it is in the interest of all and sundry.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: