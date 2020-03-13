Breaking: Nigeria’s 2nd COVID-19 patient tests negative

The man that had contact with the COVID-19 index case in Nigeria and was quarantined after testing positive, has now tested negative to the disease.

By Sola Ogundipe

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the viral load in the patient is insignificant and he would soon be allowed to go home.

Ehanire also
said the progress of the Italian was being closely monitored till early next week when he is expected to be discharged too.

vanguard

