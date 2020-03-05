BREAKING: Nigerian in isolation over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian, who returned from France three days ago, has been put in isolation, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has stated.

He said the suspected case is at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

Abayomi at a briefing on Wednesday said the patient was referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital by a private hospital in Lagos.

The Commissioner said the result of the patient would be released the moment it is ready.

Giving hints on the suspected case, Abayomi said: “He is a Nigerian who went to France, spent seven days in France, returned to Lagos three days ago and presented with headache and some respiratory symptoms.

“This is because he has been in a country where there is an active person-to-person transmission, it could be common cold and there is a possibility that it could be coronavirus.

“He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: