Breaking: Nigerian govt shuts airports, international flights, over coronavirus

On 4:57 pmIn Health, Newsby
By Nwafor Sunday

Following the rise in the number of affected individuals with coronavirus in Nigeria, Federal government Saturday, announced the closure of all the country’s airports and international flights.

Disclosing this via his official twitter handle, the personal assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Basir Ahmed, opined that the closure was part of the intensive measures being taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Read his statement below:

The Federal Government has just announced the closure of all the country’s airports to all international flights. Part of the intensive measures being taken to prevent the #coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Details later:

Vanguard

