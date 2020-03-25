Breaking: Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers

Total confirm cases now 51

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced an additional five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers. 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case. As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, 2 discharged and 1 death.” according to NCDC official twitter handle.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 32

FCT- 10

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 51 confirmed cases

