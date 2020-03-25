Breaking: Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus

2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers
Total confirm cases now 51
By Gabriel Olawal
Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced an additional five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: COVID 19: Pharmacists caution carrier on indiscriminate intake of Chloroquine
“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers. 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case. As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, 2 discharged and 1 death.” according to NCDC official twitter handle.
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
Currently;
Lagos- 32
FCT- 10
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Total: 51 confirmed cases