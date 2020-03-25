Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus

On 11:36 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers

Total confirm cases now 51

Breaking: Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus

By Gabriel Olawal

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced an additional five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: COVID 19: Pharmacists caution carrier on indiscriminate intake of Chloroquine

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers. 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case. As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, 2 discharged and 1 death.” according to NCDC  official twitter handle.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;
Lagos- 32
FCT- 10
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Rivers-1

Total: 51 confirmed cases

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!