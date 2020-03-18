BREAKING: Nigeria announces five new cases of coronavirus

On 12:06 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Dangote fertilizer contractor staff quarantined

By Joseph Erunke and David Royal

ABUJA–THE federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country,in addition to the existing three cases.
With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

READ ALSO: FG issues travel ban on US, UK, 11 other countries over coronavirus fears

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in an ongoing press conference in Abuja, on the update of the disease in the country, said all the new five cases had a travel history to and from the United Kingdom, UK and the United States of America, USA.
 
We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country,” he said.
The centre also wrote  on Twitter that “A Detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures
“@Fmohnigeria through NCDC will continue to provide accurate updates & take the necessary measures to protect the health of Nigerians We ask that the public refrain from spreading false information while we all engage in proper hand & respiratory hygiene to #PreventCOVID19Spread

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!